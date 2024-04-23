Scouts and Girlguiding hold St George’s Day parade

Scouts and Girlguiding Gibraltar marked St George’s Day last Saturday by exercising their Freedoms of the City of Gibraltar with a parade of Main Street.

The parade saw the youngsters march off from Casemates Square at 11am on Saturday, where they continued down Main Street and past Parliament.

Outside Parliament, Mayor of Gibraltar, Carmen Gomez, saluted the Scouts and Girlguides as they walked by.

The parade continued past the Convent, where the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, saluted the youngsters.

As well as celebrating St. George’s Day, the parade marked the official farewell to Sir David who has been the local President of Girlguiding and Patron of Scouting throughout his tenure.