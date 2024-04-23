Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Scouts and Girlguiding hold St George’s Day parade

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
23rd April 2024

Scouts and Girlguiding Gibraltar marked St George’s Day last Saturday by exercising their Freedoms of the City of Gibraltar with a parade of Main Street.

The parade saw the youngsters march off from Casemates Square at 11am on Saturday, where they continued down Main Street and past Parliament.

Outside Parliament, Mayor of Gibraltar, Carmen Gomez, saluted the Scouts and Girlguides as they walked by.

The parade continued past the Convent, where the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, saluted the youngsters.

As well as celebrating St. George’s Day, the parade marked the official farewell to Sir David who has been the local President of Girlguiding and Patron of Scouting throughout his tenure.

Most Read

Local News

Wright Tech Media unveils plans for WWII Tunnels

Mon 22nd Apr, 2024

Local News

Loreto Convent launches project to raise £2.5m for renovations

Thu 18th Apr, 2024

Local News

Police entry into lawyer’s home was ‘unlawful’, court finds

Mon 22nd Apr, 2024

Local News

RGP investigates £200,000 construction fraud

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

GHA files plans for catheterisation lab at St Bernard's Hospital

Mon 22nd Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Pat Pinero wins top prize in Spring Flower Show

23rd April 2024

Features
Poet returns with 100 ‘Yanito’ sonnets

22nd April 2024

Features
Gibraltarian students jointly win Hodson prize

22nd April 2024

Features
Alan Perez exhibits in ‘Una idea de paisaje’

22nd April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024