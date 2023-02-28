Scouts and Girlguiding mark Founders and World Thinking Day

Gibraltar’s Scouts and Girl Guides celebrated Founders Day and World Thinking Day on Saturday.

On a weekend near to February 22, the birthdays of Lord and Lady Baden-Powell, guides and scouts across 150 countries mark their movements’ founding and take time to think about the issues that challenge people around the world.

Both associations marched down Main Street from Bomb House Lane to Casemates Square on Saturday morning, where the parade dispersed and members made their way to Tercentenary Hall for a celebration service at noon.

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, attended the ceremony and after the service, the boys and girls spent the afternoon playing games at Bishop Fitzgerald School.

A Thanksgiving service was held on Sunday, and the Thinking Day Tree will be at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity for the rest of the week should anyone would like to add a leaf with a message for the world.