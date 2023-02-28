Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Scouts and Girlguiding mark Founders and World Thinking Day

By Chronicle Staff
28th February 2023

Gibraltar’s Scouts and Girl Guides celebrated Founders Day and World Thinking Day on Saturday.

On a weekend near to February 22, the birthdays of Lord and Lady Baden-Powell, guides and scouts across 150 countries mark their movements’ founding and take time to think about the issues that challenge people around the world.

Both associations marched down Main Street from Bomb House Lane to Casemates Square on Saturday morning, where the parade dispersed and members made their way to Tercentenary Hall for a celebration service at noon.

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, attended the ceremony and after the service, the boys and girls spent the afternoon playing games at Bishop Fitzgerald School.

A Thanksgiving service was held on Sunday, and the Thinking Day Tree will be at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity for the rest of the week should anyone would like to add a leaf with a message for the world.

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Local News

Project to beautify and landscape Europort Avenue, Europort Road and Euro City Passage

Mon 27th Feb, 2023

Local News

Linares sees living conditions of Upper Town residents

Mon 27th Feb, 2023

Brexit

After Northern Ireland, Sunak urged to ‘turn his mind’ to Gibraltar

Mon 27th Feb, 2023

Local News

FATF signals progress as Gibraltar tackles ‘grey list’ action points

Fri 24th Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Thoughts, poems and stories: Sonia Golt publishes seventh book

28th February 2023

Features
Exhibition celebrates female artists ahead of Women’s International Day

27th February 2023

Features
Cancer Relief Pancake Day event raises over £2,400 and counting

27th February 2023

Features
A Gibraltarian describes a year of war on the doorstep

24th February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023