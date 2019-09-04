SDGG thanks residents for ‘putting up’ with fair disruption

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) would like to thank all the residents of Mid Town Estate, Edinburgh Estate, Queensway, Line Wall Road and the surroundings areas for “putting up” with the noise levels at the fairground for nine days.

“We thank everyone who lives in the vicinity of the fairground because we understand the disruption and inconvenience the noise levels can cause throughout the festivities,” Fortunato Azzopardi of the SDGG said.

“We thank them for their support and understanding.”

“We hope that should a new location be identified for 2020 Gibraltar Fair, the residents of the area will welcome the event in the true spirit that it represents.”

The SDGG also thanked Gibraltar Cultural Services, all Government Departments and sub-contractors who have made this year’s fair a resounding success.