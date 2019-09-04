Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

SDGG thanks residents for ‘putting up’ with fair disruption

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
4th September 2019

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) would like to thank all the residents of Mid Town Estate, Edinburgh Estate, Queensway, Line Wall Road and the surroundings areas for “putting up” with the noise levels at the fairground for nine days.

“We thank everyone who lives in the vicinity of the fairground because we understand the disruption and inconvenience the noise levels can cause throughout the festivities,” Fortunato Azzopardi of the SDGG said.

“We thank them for their support and understanding.”

“We hope that should a new location be identified for 2020 Gibraltar Fair, the residents of the area will welcome the event in the true spirit that it represents.”

The SDGG also thanked Gibraltar Cultural Services, all Government Departments and sub-contractors who have made this year’s fair a resounding success.

Most Read

Local News

Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash near Sotogrande

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of serious assault

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

Sacarello’s newsagent, ‘a microcosm of Gibraltar’ on Main Street, set to close

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

New taxes dull Gibraltar’s competitive edge, Chamber says

Fri 30th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Coalition for Climate Action (CCA) calls for independent climate body

4th September 2019

Local News
Chloe’s ‘very special deed’ for The Little Princess Trust and RICC

4th September 2019

Local News
GSD wrong to attack music festival, Govt insists

4th September 2019

Local News
SDGG thanks residents for ‘putting up’ with fair disruption

4th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019