Sea Scouts Pipe Band honours improvement and dedication at Cavalcade afterparty

The Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band, who take part in the annual Cavalcade, held its traditional awards presentation recognising progress within the band at its Cavalcade afterparty.

The PMaj Albert Price Shield and Banner for Most Improved Piper was awarded to Piper Johnny Gonzalez.

The Most Improved Drummer Award was presented to Drum Major Alexei Borge.

A new award, the "Matty Galliano Memorial Cup", was also introduced by Drumming Instructor Roddy Darroch in honour of one of the band’s biggest supporters.

The cup was awarded to Student Drummer Evan Sharp, with Student Drummer Liam Galliano named runner-up.