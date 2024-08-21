‘Sea Senor’ wins Cardboard Boat Race

The annual Cardboard Boat Race was held in Ocean Village last Saturday, raising funds for the Cancer Relief Centre and GBC Open Day.

The event opened, as is now traditional, at Casemates before the boats and their intrepid crews carried them to the Ocean Village marina for the two contests, the Childrens’ and the Adults’ races.

No.2 Overseas Squadron’s Air Cadets crossed the finish line first in their ‘HMS Hodgson’, which also won the Kids best Boat prize, followed by the M&E Crew’s ‘Valhalla’ and the RAOB’s ‘Little Buffaloes’.

The M&E Crew took home the Best Fancy Dress prize and ‘Little Buffaloes’ impressed the judges enough to win the Kids Titanic Sinking award.

In the Adults’ Race, Ocean Village came in first on ‘Sea Senor’, ahead of JP Haulage’s ‘Coffee Importer’ and the Cancer Relief Centre’s ‘Sir Quack-a-lot’.

The Best Boat prize went to Morrisons’ ‘Morriski’, Best Fancy Dress was won by M&S’ ‘Spencer Bear’, and ‘Be Bold’ (Men’s Support Group) took the Titanic Sinking award.

CHILDRENS’ RACE:

1st place race winner – “HMS Hodgson” – No.2 Overseas Squadron Air Cadets

2nd place race winner – “Valhalla” – M&E Crew

3rd place race winner – “Little Buffaloes” – RAOB.

Kids Titanic Sinking - “Little Buffaloes” – RAOB.

Kids Best Boat – “HMS Hodgson” – No.2 Overseas Squadron Air Cadets

Kids Best Fancy Dress - “Valhalla” – M&E Crew

ADULTS’ RACE:

1st place race winner – “Sea Senor” – Ocean Village

2nd place race winner – “Coffee Importer” – JP Haulage

3rd place race winner – “Quack a Lot” – Cancer Relief Centre

Adults Titanic Sinking – “Be Bold” – Mens Support Group

Adults Best Boat – “Morriski” – Morrisons

Adults Best Fancy Dress – “Spencer Bear” – M&S