Seamus Byrne to step down as IDO Vice-president

After six years as Vice-President of the World International Dance Organization, Seamus Byrne has decided to step down of this role and not seek re-election at next month’s IDO General Assembly.

Mr Byrne was appointed IDO Vice-President in June 2016 and to date was responsible for the World Organizations communications department.

Mr Byrne was also part of the IDO social media team between 2012 to date, together with Gaynor Johnson from Slovenia. The IDO Communications Department is responsible for all marketing, video production, press communications, website, amongst other matters.

“It is with great sadness that I will be stepping down from the IDO Presidium after these wonderful 6 years as Vice-President,” Mr Byrne said.

“I take this opportunity to thank Michael Wendt and the late Bill Fowler for placing their trust in me in this role and mentoring me along the way.”

“It has also been a pleasure since January 2020 to work under the leadership and professionalism of Professor Velibor Srdic and wish him and all my friends in the IDO Presidium all the very best for the future. I will always be available to Professor Srdic for any support or advise the IDO will require.”