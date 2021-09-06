Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Sep, 2021

Sean and Justin head to World Cup of Darts

By Stephen Ignacio
6th September 2021

Sean Negrette and Justin Hewitt will depart for Germany this Tuesday to represent Gibraltar in The 2021 Cazoo World Cup of Darts. The upcoming eleventh edition of the PDC World Cup of Darts will take place from 9–12 September 2021 at the Sparkassen-Arena in Jena, Germany. Wales (consisting of players Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton)...

