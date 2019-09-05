The Leinster Rugby, IrishRugby and Official Lions Rugby legend Sean O'Brien will once again return to Gibraltar as an after-dinner speaker at the Black Tie event which is part of the Gibraltar Rugby Opening Weekend.

The 56-cap international has previously visited Gibraltar as part of the Gibraltar Rugby Business Network, where he also took time to assist in a number of coaching sessions on the Rock.

He joins Andy Gomarsall, David Trick, Thinus Delport and Dafydd James on the rock next month.