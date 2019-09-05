Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Sean O'Brien will once again return to Gibraltar

By Stephen Ignacio
5th September 2019

The Leinster Rugby, IrishRugby and Official Lions Rugby legend Sean O'Brien will once again return to Gibraltar as an after-dinner speaker at the Black Tie event which is part of the Gibraltar Rugby Opening Weekend.
The 56-cap international has previously visited Gibraltar as part of the Gibraltar Rugby Business Network, where he also took time to assist in a number of coaching sessions on the Rock.
He joins Andy Gomarsall, David Trick, Thinus Delport and Dafydd James on the rock next month.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash near Sotogrande

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of serious assault

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

Sacarello’s newsagent, ‘a microcosm of Gibraltar’ on Main Street, set to close

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

New taxes dull Gibraltar’s competitive edge, Chamber says

Fri 30th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar get ready for the big match against Denmark

5th September 2019

Sports
Sean O'Brien will once again return to Gibraltar

5th September 2019

Sports
Security expected to be high again

4th September 2019

Sports
Gibraltar will exploit any opportunity indicates Olivero

4th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019