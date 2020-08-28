Search for occupants after RHIB seized

Investigations are ongoing after Gibraltar Customs received reports that a rigid-hull inflatable boat was approaching Eastern Beach with 10 people on board.

Officers received notification by their Spanish counterparts on Friday morning.

HMC Seeker was deployed and was met with the Guardia Civil which confirmed intelligence on the suspected vessel.

As HMC Seeker approached the area of British Lines, a black five-metre RHIB was spotted close to the shore.

The vessel was seized and a search for the passengers was carried out by Customs, GDP and RGP officers who were not able to find anyone.