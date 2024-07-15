Seb grabs half point in final but England unable to overcome France

Gibraltar golfer Sebastian Desoisa was to face disappointment after his England side were defeated in the final of the 2024 European Team Championship.

The young golfer selected to play for England Boys had seen his side come through into the finals beating Sweden in the semi-finals with a 4-1 scoreline.

They were to face France next in the final at the Diamond Golf and Country Club, Austria. Sebastian was to finish his match against Calliste Alza sharing the points providing England with a half point.

Kris Kim the other point scorer for England as they fell 3.5 t0 1.5.

Although missing out on gold, the England Boys side came away with silver, there were celebrations for England as the Girls team picked up gold in their 2024 European Team Championship beating Germany in the final. This the first trophy they had picked up since 2005.