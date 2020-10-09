Seb keeps on thrilling in golf
Young Sebastian Desoisa continues to thrill this past weeks stunning golfers at Alcaidesa golf by breaking the links course record. The young Gibraltarian golfer, although just 13 years of age scored a 64 at the links course smashing the previous record. His achievements were duly noted and prompted the club to issue a notice to...
