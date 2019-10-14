Sebastian Desoisa helps Andalusia win Spanish Championship
Young Gibraltar golfer Sebastian Desoisa was among one of the players representing Andalucian golf at ‘Campeonato de España de Federaciones Autonómicas Infantil, ‘VIII Memorial Blanca Mayor’, during this weekend’s triumph for Andalusian golf. The Junior Andalusian team was to win the final held this weekend by 4-1 against Canarias. They were to reach the finals...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here