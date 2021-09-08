Sebastian Desoisa selected by England Golf for tournament against Wales

Fourteen year old Gibraltar golfer Sebastian Desoisa has been selected by England Golf to represent the England team in a Under 16’s Home International tournament against Wales. The competition will take place the weekend of the 18th and 19th September in Trentham Golf club, Stoke on Trent.

Sebastian is one of eight boys who have been selected to represent England at this event. This follows Sebastian’s recent participation in three important tournaments in UK this summer where he performed very well.

In July Sebastian was described as having had “another impressive week” by England Golf official website after a top ten finish the previous month at the English Under 18 Championship.

Playing in the McGregory Trophy Desoisa managed four rounds under par to finish on -9 and in fifth spot.

He also claimed the Jean Case Memorial Trophy which is awarded to the highest ranked player aged under 15.

He was also to play in the Carrie Trophy where a double bogey on the 16th was the only thing that marred his game card as he rolled in three birdie putts for a score of 69.

Successes playing in the Andalusian circuit prior to this summer has seen the young golfer putting Gibraltar on the map within juniors and youth Golf in recent years.

