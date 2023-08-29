Sebastian Rodriguez to open ‘Day and Night’ exhibition this October
Sebastian Rodriguez is currently creating new pieces for his upcoming exhibition 'Day and Night' to be held in the Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates this October. The exhibition will be his first solo exhibition and will consist of two separate projects. "I am excited and a little bit apprehensive because it is my first solo exhibition...
