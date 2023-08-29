Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Sebastian Rodriguez to open ‘Day and Night’ exhibition this October

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
29th August 2023

Sebastian Rodriguez is currently creating new pieces for his upcoming exhibition 'Day and Night' to be held in the Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates this October. The exhibition will be his first solo exhibition and will consist of two separate projects. "I am excited and a little bit apprehensive because it is my first solo exhibition...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Investigation launched after ‘shots’ fired at orca in Strait

Mon 21st Aug, 2023

Local News

100% pass rate for Prior Park GCSE students

Thu 24th Aug, 2023

Local News

Govt warns of reciprocity at border as Spain intensifies immigration controls

Fri 25th Aug, 2023

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

UK to protest to Spain after ‘unacceptable’ incident in Bay of Gibraltar

Tue 15th Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
As population density changes, bus routes need a revamp

29th August 2023

Local News
Govt mulls reform of legislation for medical cosmetics industry

29th August 2023

Local News
Captain pleads guilty for gas tanker oil spill

25th August 2023

Local News
Crown drops case against man who spent three weeks on remand

25th August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023