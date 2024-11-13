Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sebastian Rodriguez unveils ‘Ancho Estrecho’ exhibition

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
13th November 2024

The Fine Arts gallery was packed on Monday evening as friends, family and art lovers joined local artist Sebastian Rodriguez for the opening of his latest exhibition ‘Ancho Estrecho’. The exhibition was opened by the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, praised Mr Rodriguez’s significant contributions to Gibraltar's art community. He also noted Mr Rodriguez’s collaborations...

