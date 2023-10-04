Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Sebastian Rodriguez's opens first solo exhibition 'Day and Night'

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
4th October 2023

Sebastian Rodriguez’s launched his first solo exhibition titled "Day and Night"Opening at the Fine Arts Gallery on Tuesday evening. Mr Rodriguez embarked on his artistic career at the University of Reading, initially studying Fine Art before venturing into the realms of Sociology and completing postgraduate studies in Mental Health. It was there that he began...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Body found near Detached Mole is missing Filipino seafarer

Sun 1st Oct, 2023

Local News

RGP investigating death at North Mole

Sun 1st Oct, 2023

Brexit

UK/EU treaty must respect ‘decisions and choices’ of Gibraltarians, Cleverly says

Sun 1st Oct, 2023

Local News

‘Del pish’ but with Gibraltar at heart

Tue 3rd Oct, 2023

Local News

Picardo says October 12 is his last election, tipping Gemma Arias Vasquez as next GSLP leader

Wed 27th Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
#SophieSays From Print to Pixels: Preserving Gibraltar’s History

4th October 2023

Opinion & Analysis
#Chasing Nelson: You’re Next

3rd October 2023

UK/Spain News
Spain’s Supreme Court rejects La Línea autonomous city plea

30th September 2023

Local News
Chief Justice wants more flexibility for remote court hearings

30th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023