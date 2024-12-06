Second ‘Book Nook’ launches at St Bernard’s Hospital for Cancer Relief

A second ‘Book Nook’ charity book exchange has been launched at St Bernard’s Hospital Discharge Lounge, providing patients and families with access to donated books while supporting Cancer Relief through optional donations.

An existing ‘Book Nook’ is in Morrisons supermarket.

The ‘Book Nook’ launched this week will be kept topped up with a regular and varied supply of reading material.

Users of the Book Nook will have the option to donate small sums of money to the charity online or in cash.

Books can be donated by dropping them off to the Cancer Relief Centre or calling 20042392 / emailing fundraising@cancerrelief.gi to organise a collection.

“We rely on the huge generosity of the public in donating their read or unwanted books to keep up the supply to both the Nooks. We are absolutely delighted to be able to provide the Book Nook for patients and families and hope it will be of benefit to those spending time in hospital, said Cancer Relief representative Rowena Wallace.

“Miss Wallace declared that in conjunction with the launch of the Book Nook, CR had also arranged a festive reading for the children in Rainbow Ward by drama therapist Nyree Robinson.”

GHA Director General Kevin McGee said: “The second Book Nook is a wonderful initiative which we are happy to support, as it makes it much easier for patients and their relatives spending long periods of time in the hospital, to have additional access to reading material.”