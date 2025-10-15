Second cycle of Skills for Care Apprenticeships launched

The Ministry of Employment and the Ministry for Health and Care, in collaboration with the Care Agency, have launched the second cycle of the Skills for Care Apprenticeship programme.

The initiative offers Gibraltar residents aged 18 and over the opportunity to develop careers in the care sector through a combination of classroom-based learning and practical experience in care settings.

The first cycle, currently nearing completion, has involved 17 successful applicants and received positive feedback from both apprentices and trainers for its practical approach and contribution to workforce development.

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, said: “The Skills for Care Apprenticeship is one of the most tangible examples of how we are investing in people to strengthen our care services for the long term. The first cycle has already shown how much talent and dedication exists within our community. I am very pleased that we are now expanding this opportunity so that more people can develop meaningful careers while contributing to the care and wellbeing of others.”

The Minister for Employment, Christian Santos, said: “The success of the first cycle has demonstrated the value of investing in local talent and strengthening our care workforce. We are proud to continue offering pathways that combine professional growth with meaningful community service.”

Interested individuals can register online at https://forms.office.com/e/kie5NNLqwh

by Tuesday October 28 at noon.