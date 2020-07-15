Second day of junior cricket adds to fun
The second day of Gibraltar Cricket’s Summer Slam Junior Cricket League continued with their first day of success as 32 kids from the age of 7 up to 16 participated. The league, which is being played at Europa Sports Complex coincided with the first day of Gibraltar sports entering into Phase six of the Unlock...
