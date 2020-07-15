Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Second day of junior cricket adds to fun

By Stephen Ignacio
15th July 2020

The second day of Gibraltar Cricket’s Summer Slam Junior Cricket League continued with their first day of success as 32 kids from the age of 7 up to 16 participated. The league, which is being played at Europa Sports Complex coincided with the first day of Gibraltar sports entering into Phase six of the Unlock...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia announces compulsory use of masks

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Five from Gibraltar among 71 arrested in Spanish anti-money laundering probe

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Bluefin tuna seized from Spanish vessel in BGTW

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Beach volleyball resumes with league

15th July 2020

Sports
Junior cricket starts well

15th July 2020

Sports
Clubs make good use of opportunity for more contact

15th July 2020

Sports
Recruiting for the season

15th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020