Tue 9th May, 2023

Second Division between two

By Stephen Ignacio
9th May 2023

Last week’s Second Division League results have weeded down the fight for the title down to two from the four who were still in with a chance although, ironically, the two left by the wayside will have a big say in who is the eventual winner.
Lincoln Bayside Reserves (Kaylan Balloqui 17, Jamie Mesilio 15, Marek Litwa 10) just beat GibYellow Beasts (Gareth Balban 17) 49-45 and, on the adjacent court, at the same time, Europa Valmar Reserves (Seb Cassaglia 25, George Alexe 16) made short work of Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves by 61-36.
The current situation is that, with one match to play, LBR, EVR and BBSR have 12 points. In the remaining matches, LBR again faced GYB and EVR were up against same club team Fusion, both last night. Meanwhile, BBSR take on GYB next Wednesday in what will be the title decider, if both LBR and EVR won last night. If either lost last night, the other would be champion, however, if both won, they will have to wait a week, when a win for GYB would give the title to LBR, while a win for BBSR would make it a triple tie at the top, which would favour EVR.

Very interesting!
In the u13 Boys League, already won by Bavaria Blue Stars, Damex Gators (Julek Wojniak 25, Matthew Byrne 13, Youssef Laghrich 12, Jack Cassaglia 10) beat Europa Valmar (Max Torres 12); and in the u13 Girls League, Bavaria Blue Stars (Brylee Costa 36, Beau Reyes 16) beat Europa Valmar (Yael Marrache 11) 76-11, and face Damex Gators at 5.15 pm tomorrow in a winner takes all title decider.
