Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Second Gibraltar Record for Jack Prior

By Stephen Ignacio
27th November 2020

Jack Prior, who earlier this week set a new 5,000m rowing record added a second to his tally this week with the Men’s Open 2000m record.
Jack Prior, reports the GARA this Friday on their official Facebook page recorded “Gibraltar's fastest ever recorded time over the Olympic distance and as it was rowed in front of a GARA official in his local club, Calpe Rowing Club this record now stands as the new Men's Open 2,000m record.”
He completed the 2,000m Ergometer record; clocking a time of 6 minutes and 8 seconds.

Most Read

Local News

Couple who found love in lockdown tie knot in Gibraltar, ‘the new United Nations of marriage’

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Local News

Time running out to find Brexit agreement on Gibraltar, Spain says

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Features

Local businessman warns of impact of growing traffic

Mon 23rd Nov, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
McLean and Cantrell take first women’s Padel tennis tournament

26th November 2020

Sports
Sunday sees the 6.5km Europa Pool Race

26th November 2020

Sports
Men’s 9-a-side final this weekend

26th November 2020

Sports
Basketball in full swing - the latest tables

26th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020