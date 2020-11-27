Second Gibraltar Record for Jack Prior

Jack Prior, who earlier this week set a new 5,000m rowing record added a second to his tally this week with the Men’s Open 2000m record.

Jack Prior, reports the GARA this Friday on their official Facebook page recorded “Gibraltar's fastest ever recorded time over the Olympic distance and as it was rowed in front of a GARA official in his local club, Calpe Rowing Club this record now stands as the new Men's Open 2,000m record.”

He completed the 2,000m Ergometer record; clocking a time of 6 minutes and 8 seconds.