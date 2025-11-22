Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 22nd Nov, 2025

Local News

Second phase of Bob Peliza Mews completion in 2027

Design image, which was released during the project’s announcement, by WSRM architects.

By Gabriella Ramagge
22nd November 2025

The first block of the second phase of Bob Peliza Mews is due for completion in September 2027, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed, with the rest of the project dependant on site demolitions.

The Government confirmed that Chatham Views is due to complete in February 2026 and phase one of Bob Peliza Mews in July 2026.

“With regards to Bob Peliza Mews (Phase 2), due to a number of variables at play regarding
AquaGib’s relocation out of the site, it is not possible to provide a definitive date for its full completion,” a Government spokesman said.

“However, AquaGib vacated the southern end of the site at the end of March 2025 and following
completion of the demolitions, work began on the first block, which the contractor’s current programme indicates is due for completion in September 2027.”

“Work on the remaining northernmost block, will start once AquaGib vacate that end of their site and the demolitions are finished. It will then take 2 years for it to be completed.”

The spokesman added the decision to retain the existing warehouse in its current location arose due to the inability by the Government to reach a reasonable agreement with its occupiers for its relocation.

“A new potential location for the pensioner rental block has been identified but it is not possible as yet to be definitive on its viability,” the spokesman said.

