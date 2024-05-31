Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Second win for Gibraltar women

By Stephen Ignacio
31st May 2024

Gibraltar women completed a double against a visiting Army selection. After their initial 4-0 victory at the Victoria Stadium the Gibraltar women’s team headed to Lathbury for their training sessions before their second encounter where they were to come away with a second victory in what a confidence boosting training camp double header.
The second match also played at the Victoria Stadium saw Gibraltar, playing in white shirt testing out new combinations of players, with some of the new young faces coming in to play, with some of the senior players who have missed recent internationals also returning to the squad after injury.
The Army side arrived on the Rock to train and were hosted by the Gibraltar FA who provided two matches for them during their stay.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Did Russia threaten to attack Gibraltar? No, but…

Wed 29th May, 2024

Local News

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Payas earns prestigious level 7 Strategic Incident Command Award

Thu 30th May, 2024

Local News

Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

Mon 27th May, 2024

Brexit

Treaty talks: Spain and EU want ‘smallest possible differential’ on taxes on goods

Wed 29th May, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Stark reality after another Brexit twist

Tue 28th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa have first leg match of Futsal Play-off finals forfieted

31st May 2024

Sports
Gibraltar’s Desoisa in Junior Golf World Cup squad

31st May 2024

Sports
All British international friendly

31st May 2024

Sports
Carpe Diem runners take on 101 Legion de Ronda race

31st May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024