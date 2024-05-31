Second win for Gibraltar women

Gibraltar women completed a double against a visiting Army selection. After their initial 4-0 victory at the Victoria Stadium the Gibraltar women’s team headed to Lathbury for their training sessions before their second encounter where they were to come away with a second victory in what a confidence boosting training camp double header.

The second match also played at the Victoria Stadium saw Gibraltar, playing in white shirt testing out new combinations of players, with some of the new young faces coming in to play, with some of the senior players who have missed recent internationals also returning to the squad after injury.

The Army side arrived on the Rock to train and were hosted by the Gibraltar FA who provided two matches for them during their stay.