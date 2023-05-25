Second woman promoted to inspector in RGP’s history

The Royal Gibraltar Police has promoted three officers to the rank of inspector, with Tanya McLeod being the second woman in the RGP to ever attain this rank.

Promoted to the rank of inspector are PS Philip Ackerley, PS Stewart Finegan and PS Tanya McLeod.

These promotions follow the Gibraltar Police Authority’s approval of recommendations made by two Interview Boards consisting of representatives from the Police Service, HM Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Police Authority.

Promotions were also made to the rank of Police Sergeant with these granted to PC 59 Radka Almeida, PC 233 Gavin Davidson, PC 101 Daniel Fendley, PC 65 Matthew Flowers, PC 125 Richard Guarnieri and PC 75 Byron Shute.

“The standard at this year’s promotion boards was especially high with a large number of outstanding candidates at both ranks,” Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said.

“I wish to thank members of the Interview Boards who were faced with some extremely difficult decisions.”

“I’d also like to congratulate each of the officers who were promoted and to sympathise with those who were not selected at this time.”

“I am sometimes asked, ‘Who would want to work for the RGP at the moment?’ Well, the answer is that the Interview Boards were hugely impressed with all the promotion candidates – every single one of them was talented, ambitious and enthusiastic about their future in the RGP.”

“Well done to all those officers who have been promoted this week and I send my commiserations to those who, on this occasion, didn’t quite make it.”