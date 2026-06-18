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Thu 18th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Sector-specific town hall meetings to support businesses on treaty changes

By Chronicle Staff
18th June 2026

The Minister for Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has announced a series of sector-specific town hall meetings to help businesses prepare for the implementation of the new arrangements under the UK-EU treaty relating to Gibraltar.

The meetings follow the publication of technical guidance by the Government of Gibraltar and fulfil a commitment made by Ms Arias-Vasquez during the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses annual dinner to provide businesses with further opportunities to receive practical guidance and raise sector-specific questions.

The first meetings will be held at Inces Hall on Monday, June 22.

A session on pharmaceuticals and medical products will run from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, followed by a meeting on special customs procedures, including bonded warehouses, from 5.45pm to 6.45pm.
The meetings will be attended by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, Ms Arias-Vasquez, the Attorney General and the Collector of Customs.

The sessions are intended to help affected businesses understand how the new arrangements will operate in practice and provide an opportunity to discuss technical issues relevant to each sector.

“During the GFSB Annual Dinner, I promised that the Government would organise further sector-specific Town Hall meetings to accompany the detailed technical guidance we have published," Ms Arias-Vasquez said.
“These sessions will allow businesses to engage directly with the relevant officials, ask questions and receive practical information tailored to their particular sectors."

“We understand that the guidance is detailed and highly technical."

“The Government will therefore continue to work closely with businesses throughout the implementation process to ensure that they are supported, informed and as prepared as possible.”

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