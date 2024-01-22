Select Committee on Parliamentary Reform holds first meeting

The Select Committee on Parliamentary Reform met on Monday in the Parliament Chamber for its first meeting since the General Election held in October last year.

The Committee is chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, and includes Government ministers Gemma Arias-Vasquez and Dr John Cortes, alongside Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, and GSD MP Roy Clinton.

The Committee discussed general housekeeping matters as well as the programme of work which will include reviewing all of the procedures, working practices and rules of the Gibraltar Parliament, including the election rules, standing orders and the Parliament Act.

“The objective of the Committee is to improve the workings of Parliament, modernise and enhance its role and foster greater community engagement with and participation in Parliament with a view to ensuring an overall improvement of decision-making that benefits citizens,” the Committee said in a statement issued via the No.6 Convent Place press office.

“Additionally, the Committee, in due course, will be providing members of the public , civil society, groups and associations an opportunity to make written or oral submissions to the Committee will which assist it in making its Report to Parliament.”

“The Committee may also call on expert witnesses to give evidence.”

A further meeting of the Select Committee on Parliamentary Reform has been scheduled for next month.