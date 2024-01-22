Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Select Committee on Parliamentary Reform holds first meeting

By Chronicle Staff
22nd January 2024

The Select Committee on Parliamentary Reform met on Monday in the Parliament Chamber for its first meeting since the General Election held in October last year.

The Committee is chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, and includes Government ministers Gemma Arias-Vasquez and Dr John Cortes, alongside Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, and GSD MP Roy Clinton.

The Committee discussed general housekeeping matters as well as the programme of work which will include reviewing all of the procedures, working practices and rules of the Gibraltar Parliament, including the election rules, standing orders and the Parliament Act.

“The objective of the Committee is to improve the workings of Parliament, modernise and enhance its role and foster greater community engagement with and participation in Parliament with a view to ensuring an overall improvement of decision-making that benefits citizens,” the Committee said in a statement issued via the No.6 Convent Place press office.

“Additionally, the Committee, in due course, will be providing members of the public , civil society, groups and associations an opportunity to make written or oral submissions to the Committee will which assist it in making its Report to Parliament.”

“The Committee may also call on expert witnesses to give evidence.”

A further meeting of the Select Committee on Parliamentary Reform has been scheduled for next month.

 

Most Read

Local News

Family of seven-year old battling leukaemia finds strength thinking of others too

Mon 22nd Jan, 2024

Local News

Court finds RGP officers unlawfully detained man before searching his house

Fri 19th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Foreign Office updates Gib travel advice to warn of border delays and checks

Fri 19th Jan, 2024

Local News

Gibraltarian selected as top woman leader in fintech

Thu 18th Jan, 2024

Local News

New plans filed for Haven building

Wed 17th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UK observers make recommendations following Gib’s ‘diligently handled’ general election

22nd January 2024

Local News
As another tide of wet wipes soils Eastern beach, experts issue timely reminder

22nd January 2024

Local News
Covid-19 booster jabs now available

22nd January 2024

Local News
‘Strait Rhapsody Project’ performs at Fine Arts

22nd January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024