‘Selective diversification’ critical to economic growth and stability, Sir Joe says
Sir Joe Bossano, the Minister for Economic Development, told Parliament this week there were private investors looking at “potentially very big investments” in Gibraltar, adding that diversification was crucial to reduce economic reliance on any particular sector. Sir Joe did not offer any further detail, adding it was for the private investors to decide when...
