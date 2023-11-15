Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Selectors name senior squad

By Stephen Ignacio
15th November 2023

Gibraltar national team senior selectors have named the squad travelling to France to play against France on November 18th at the Allianz Riviera.
Few changes have been seen from the squad that was picked for the matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland, with the biggest absences still being that of Graeme Torrilla, Julian Valarino and Bernardo Lope.
The latter, who had been seen undergoing physical tests this week at the Victoria Stadium during national team training sessions continues to be out of the selection providing Julio Ribas with a headache in defence. The presence of Bernardo Lope alongside Roy Chipolina has in recent internationals provided a backbone for Gibraltar which was missed during the match against the Republic of Ireland.
Nicholas Pozo, who has impressed in recent internationals remains as one of the new faces in the squad. Michael Ruiz and Kevagn Ronco, alongside Evan De Haro, Dylan Peacock and Jeremy Perera are notable inclusions.
The presence of De Haro highlighting his transition from captaining the Under 21s to the senior team.

Most Read

Local News

Court case highlights business challenges as judge rules tenfold increase in rent

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

Local News

Queen’s Terraces residential development application filed for Europa Road

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

Gib records warmest November day since 2006

Tue 14th Nov, 2023

UK/Spain News

As Cameron appointed Foreign Secretary, Albares says Spain committed to Gib treaty

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

Local News

Rise in scabies cases locally

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Under 17 matches to be streamed

15th November 2023

Sports
Team PEB 2023 Charity Ride

14th November 2023

Sports
New teams join Rugby championship for 23/24

14th November 2023

Sports
Lourdians v Calpeans battle is on

14th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023