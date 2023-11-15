Selectors name senior squad

Gibraltar national team senior selectors have named the squad travelling to France to play against France on November 18th at the Allianz Riviera.

Few changes have been seen from the squad that was picked for the matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland, with the biggest absences still being that of Graeme Torrilla, Julian Valarino and Bernardo Lope.

The latter, who had been seen undergoing physical tests this week at the Victoria Stadium during national team training sessions continues to be out of the selection providing Julio Ribas with a headache in defence. The presence of Bernardo Lope alongside Roy Chipolina has in recent internationals provided a backbone for Gibraltar which was missed during the match against the Republic of Ireland.

Nicholas Pozo, who has impressed in recent internationals remains as one of the new faces in the squad. Michael Ruiz and Kevagn Ronco, alongside Evan De Haro, Dylan Peacock and Jeremy Perera are notable inclusions.

The presence of De Haro highlighting his transition from captaining the Under 21s to the senior team.