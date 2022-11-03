Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Nov, 2022

Selectors name their squad

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd November 2022

Head Coach Tiago Costa named his Women’s U19 Squad for next week as Gibraltar women’s football writes a new page in its football history with Gibraltar competing in League B - Group 5 of UEFA’s Women’s U19 Championship Qualifiers.
This will be the first official eleven-a-side squad competing in a UEFA qualifier competition, although Gibraltar women’s football has already played in Futsal competitions.
The UEFA Under 19 Women’s Championship Qualifiers will take place in Kosovo who host League B Group 5.
The team will have among its players a number of players who have already experienced senior international football having played for Gibraltar in international friendlies.

