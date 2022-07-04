Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Jul, 2022

Sports

Senate Spartans won the Freetheknee tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
4th July 2022

Free the knee, organised by the FSC saw a total of 32 teams participated in the event with close to £3000 raised.
The event Trusted Novus Bank v Peninsula, The Unpredictables v AGFC, Shupac 2 v Isolas, GFSC v Natwest, Gibraltar Wave v GBC, GFA v Denge FC, Senate Spartans v Villains FC and Stallions v 888 play it out in the first round of finals.
Senate Spartans became the eventual winners with The Unpredictables coming in second.
It has to be noted that the annual Free the Knee day will be held on Friday 29th July.

