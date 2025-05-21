Senegal Appeal for pre-loved clothing and running shoes

Recycle.gi and Metalrok Ltd will once again host a collection stall at the upcoming Nautilus Project World Oceans Day prizegiving ceremony offering the public an opportunity to donate clean, usable textiles and pre-loved running shoes in support of communities in Senegal.

The initiative, taking place at the on June 6 at MUGA Hall from 6.00pm, forms part of ongoing efforts to promote sustainability and support under-resourced communities through the reuse of quality items.

Donations should be in good, usable condition and suitable to support dignity and daily life.

“The unfortunate circumstances some of the Senegalese people live in deserve a sense of dignity and pride. Please only deliver preloved items that will enhance and enrich their livelihoods,” said a spokesperson from TNP.

The appeal also encourages the donation of clean, pre-loved running shoes, which will be distributed by Recycle.gi to people in rural areas of Senegal.

“Many of us are blessed to be able to purchase new running shoes but for countless runners in rural areas, just one decent pair can mean support, dignity, and the ability to chase their goals,” said a spokesperson from TNP.

“Let’s give our shoes a second life.”

The collection is part of the Nautilus World Oceans Day celebration and supports broader goals around slow fashion, reuse, and waste reduction.