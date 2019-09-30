Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Senior Citizen’s Association encourages people to celebrate Grandparents Day

By Chronicle Staff
30th September 2019

The President of the Gibraltar Senior Citizen’s Association, Manolo Ruiz, is encouraging people to celebrate Grandparents’ Day on Sunday, October 6.

“Simply to remind those whose parents look after their children and take and collect from nursery and feed them among other things while both are at work,” said Mr Ruiz.

“A special day to say thank you for the care and love these seniors shower on the youngest generation and expect nothing in return, yet an invitation to Sunday lunch to mention but one gesture, would, we are sure, be highly appreciated.”

Mr Ruiz wants children and grandchildren to make a special day out of it and treat their grandparents to a day out.

