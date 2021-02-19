Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Senior Sports to make a phased return as from a Monday

By Stephen Ignacio
19th February 2021

Local sports will start making a phased return to training as from Monday, with competitive activities still awaiting a further green light.
This was announced today by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo during a live press conference updating on Gibraltar’s current public health emergency status.
Commenting in relation to sports Mr Picardo said, “The conscientious and responsible nature in which in our sporting fraternity managed the unlocking of sports first time around has contributed greatly when considering the return of organised sporting activity this time.
“Therefore, as from Monday 22nd February all sports will be allowed to return as long as they work within the current restrictions on gatherings which limit the numbers of persons who can gather to a maximum of 12.
“The GSLA will not be issuing any permits for an extension of numbers permissible beyond that other than those already active.
“We are however conscious of the fact that this could be difficult for certain sports in particular.
“As such, and all being well, the GSLA will start accepting applications for small extensions to numbers beyond the restricted limit under a permit-based system but not until the 8th March.
“I ask that these requests are made by those for whom it is absolutely necessary as permits will only be issued after robust and careful scrutiny.
“Finally, on the 22nd March sports associations will be able to apply for consideration of a return to competition.
“The GSLA will consider these issues in consultation with, and on the advice from, Public Health Gibraltar.
“We believe this timeline provides a logical and progressive return for those that have been out of action for so long.
“More importantly, the scaled and responsible approach has the safety of our community as its foundation.”
Since the announcement rugby, basketball and tennis have announced they will be returning to training as from Monday with other sports already indicating they are working on plans for their return.
Football, which already returned to training will be the only sport which currently is allowed to resume competitive activity as it prepares for international matches next month.
Rugby has indicated that it expects to return to competitive activity around March 22.
Most associations have indicated that the return of sports has been limited at present to senior level with youth still expected to wait a further two weeks before its return.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Junta eases restrictions on movement between municipalities as virus cases descend

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Local News

Caution advised as Portuguese Men O’War washed up on eastern shoreline

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Local News

‘Mr Picardo, 17 million Iranians know who you are’

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Local News

With thousands vaccinated, Dr Rawal urges caution

Tue 16th Feb, 2021

Local News

Nine-year-old Gibraltarian questions NASA in Mars landing press conference

Fri 19th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
National league kicks off on Monday with changes to schedule

18th February 2021

Sports
Gibraltar a non-mover in FIFA World Rankings

18th February 2021

Sports
Edging closer to resuming activities, but still behind closed doors

18th February 2021

Sports
Getting closer to the ‘complete transformation’

18th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021