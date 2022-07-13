Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 13th Jul, 2022

Senior Warrant Officer handover at HQBF Gibraltar

WO1 McKenna hands the role of British Forces Gibraltar Senior Warrant Cfficer to WO1 Morris.

By Chronicle Staff
13th July 2022

Warrant Officer Class 1 (WO1) Brian “Taff” Morris has taken over as the Senior Warrant Officer (SWO) of HQBF Gibraltar, the most senior non-commissioned rank in the Command.

WO1 Morris, who joins from Navy Command Headquarters, has taken over from WO1 Mac McKenna, following a handover outside the HQBF Gibraltar Tower.

As the SWO, he will act as the conduit between the non-commissioned ratings and ranks of all three services based in Gibraltar as well as conducting important ceremonial roles as the Parade Commander of the Battle of Trafalgar ceremony; he will attend public and private events alongside CBF, a spokesman for British Forces Gibraltar said.

For WO1 McKenna, the handover marks the end of two years in the post.

The outgoing SWO said: "The past two years serving as the SWO have been demanding but extremely rewarding in many ways.”

“It has been an absolute privilege to be part of and work alongside some fantastic people.”

“Serving as SWO in Gibraltar has been one of my career highlights and I leave with some fond memories of occasions such as the Armed Forces Day in 2021 and most recently, the Royal Visit and Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

He leaves Gibraltar to start a new chapter in his Royal Naval career.

He joins the Britannia Royal Naval Collage in July to undertake his officer training as part of the Warrant Officer Commissioning Programme.

WO1 Morris will also carry around a ceremonial cane which was presented to Mac in 2020.

Speaking of his new role, he said: “I am both excited and honoured to be returning to Gibraltar in the position of SWO and look forward to supporting Commander British Force’s Command plan.”

“I want to thank Mac for his endeavours over the past two years’ service and wish him well in his future appointment.”

“I am looking forward to further progressing the work that has been ongoing throughout Mac’s tenure and look forward to meeting people and their families from across the Command.”

