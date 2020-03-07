Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 7th Mar, 2020

‘Seniors Tea for Two’ on Tuesday

By Chronicle Staff
7th March 2020

The monthly ‘Seniors Tea for Two’ event will be held in the Calpe Rowing Club on Tuesday, March 10.

The initiative launched last year takes place every second Tuesday of the month at 2pm in the Calpe Rowing Club and is free of charge.

Elderly citizens invited to attend the Seniors Tea for Two and spend an afternoon getting to know others.

The initiative was created last year in a bid to combat loneliness amongst the elderly in the local community.

Gibraltar Senior Citizen Association President Manolo Ruiz has been at the helm of the campaign against senior loneliness and has now gathered some support with business owners Sophie Clifton-Tucker and Jason Harper organising the monthly teas.

Everyone is welcome to attend and make friends over a cup of tea or coffee.

