Fri 25th Jun, 2021

Seniors ‘Tea for Two’ returns with big band night

By Chronicle Staff
25th June 2021

Seniors Tea for Two, a monthly charitable initiative, for local senior citizens has returned for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Organisers Sophie Clifton-Tucker and Jason Harper welcomed back the first Seniors Tea for Two, an initiative that welcomes the elderly for an afternoon of tea, coffee, and cakes over music and conversation.

These events have been put on hold for over a year due to the pandemic.

ST42 restarted last month, hosting a free Big Band night at the Theatre Café, complete with BBQ and drinks.

“We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to the Paul Riley Big Band, who were nothing short of spectacular; to the Rotary Club for organising the band; to Lawrence of the Theatre Café and his fantastic staff; to the Gibraltar Red Cross for so very kindly sponsoring this event; and to Manolo Ruiz of the Gibraltar Seniors Citizen’s Association for his unwavering support, and without whom ST42 would not have been possible,” said Ms Clifton Tucker.

Organisers have continued to highlight how loneliness amongst senior citizens is unfortunately a very real issue.

The ST42 team urge the public to check on their neighbours, elderly friends, and family members.

“Just one little knock on a door can make more of a difference than we could imagine,” they said.

Please email seniorsteafortwo@gmail.com to connect anyone who could benefit from these social meetups.

The next tea will take place on July 13, 2pm, at the Theatre Cafe.

