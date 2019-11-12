Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Nov, 2019

Seniors Tea for Two today

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2019

The third ‘Seniors Tea for Two’ will be held in the Calpe Rowing Club today.

The initiative launched earlier this year takes place every second Tuesday of the month at 2pm.

Next months Tea for Two will be held on Tuesday, December 10.

Senior Tea for Two was created in a bid to combat loneliness amongst the elderly in the local community.

Gibraltar Senior Citizen Association President Manolo Ruiz has been at the helm of the campaign against senior loneliness.

He has now gathered some support with business owners Sophie Clifton-Tucker and Jason Harper.

Together they are organising Seniors Tea for Two a charity community event set up to benefit local senior citizens by offering them a place to socialise over tea and nibbles every month.

The event provides the elderly a place to share a cup of tea and conversation.

Anyone spending the day alone, or anyone wanting to make new friends is welcome to attend the event.

