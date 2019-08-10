Sensei Joaquin teaches children the art of the Samurai
Under Sensei Anthony Joaquin, who has 40 years’ experience under his belt, children as young as four have been learning about the art of Japanese Samurai and the art of Ju-Jitsu and self-defence. The workshops have formed part of the GSLA summer programme. “This is a taste of what Ju-Jitsu is,” said Sensi Joaquin. “Yesterday...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here