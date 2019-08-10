Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 10th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle
Features

Sensei Joaquin teaches children the art of the Samurai

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
10th August 2019

Under Sensei Anthony Joaquin, who has 40 years’ experience under his belt, children as young as four have been learning about the art of Japanese Samurai and the art of Ju-Jitsu and self-defence. The workshops have formed part of the GSLA summer programme. “This is a taste of what Ju-Jitsu is,” said Sensi Joaquin. “Yesterday...

