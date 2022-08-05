Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Aug, 2022

Sensory adaptations and easy access pass available for Gibraltar Fair

By Chronicle Staff
5th August 2022

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and the Self Determination Group for Gibraltar (SDGG), in conjunction with the Ministry of Equality, are working to make the Gibraltar Fair inclusive and sensory friendly.

Sensory adaptations will be available throughout the fair period from August 20 to 28, from 7pm to 8.45pm, when lights will be switched off and sound minimised.
This will be particularly beneficial for those with autism, photosensitive epilepsy, visual and hearing impairments.

In addition, an ‘Easy Access Pass’ which can be used at any time will be available to persons of reduced mobility.

The Pass will be applicable in two different ways:
1. At attractions where there is a requirement to queue, Pass holders must present their Pass to the attraction greeter upon reaching the head of the queue. The attraction greeter will then secure a seat for the Pass holder.

2. At attractions where there is no designated queue line, Pass holders will need to present their Pass to the attraction greeter at the ticket box when purchasing a ticket. The attraction greeter will then secure a seat for the Pass holder.

Applicants will need to provide proof of their disability either by providing a copy of their Disability Information Card, their valid Blue Badge, or by signing the Application Form waiver which allows GCS to contact relevant Government Departments and Agencies. Information provided will be held securely by GCS in accordance with its obligations under the Data Protection Act 2018.

For further information and details please contact GCS via email info@culture.gi or on telephone number 20067236.

