Sentencing date set for bank manager convicted in £2m fraud trial
Gillian Balban, a former senior manager at the Royal Bank of Scotland International who was convicted of hiding a £2m hole in the bank’s cash reserves, will be sentenced on May 17. Balban, 51, of Bayview Terraces, was found guilty last month by a jury of nine on six charges of false accounting and fraud...
