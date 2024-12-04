Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Sesquicentennial of the Cathedral clocks

By Guest Contributor
4th December 2024

By Richard Garcia

December 8 this year marks the sesquicentennial (or 150th anniversary) of the inauguration of the set of four clocks on the belfry of the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned.

The cathedral – then the parish church of St Mary the Crowned – had acquired its first (single) clock many years earlier, in August 1749, on a different belfry. The Governor at the time was General Bland. He imposed a duty on wine and used the money for the upkeep of the Old Mole, opposite and to the south of Water Gardens. As money was left over, he bought Gibraltar’s first public clock and it was placed in the old belfry of St Mary the Crowned. This old belfry stood in the middle of Main Street and not in the location of the present belfry.

At the time of the Great Siege (1779-1783), the clock was removed from the bell tower in October 1789 and the belfry was lowered so that it would not serve as a landmark and assist the Spanish artillery trying to aim their guns at the centre of the city. The clock was reinstalled at a lower height in December that year. It was obviously useful.

During the siege, the church of St Mary the Crowned was badly hit by Spanish artillery and it burned for three days. The church lost most of its roof and was a ruin by the end of the siege. The Elders of the Catholic Church did not have the money to rebuild it all after the siege, and the western part of the church, the part facing Main Street, remained without a roof. A deal was eventually struck with General O’Hara, when he was Governor. The military would pay for the repairs to the church in exchange for the church authorities agreeing to shorten the building in order to link the street from Casemates and Commercial Square (now John Mackintosh Square) with the street from Southport Gate and The Convent. Thus, Main Street as we know it today was created. The work on the repair of the church was done by Portuguese craftsmen.

Part of the work was the building of the belfry that we know today. The old bells were hung in this belfry when it was completed in the early 1800s, and it was flat-topped. The belfry was in the classical architectural style adopted for the whole façade of the church, with triangular pediments.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

No injuries or pollution after vessels collide in Strait

Tue 3rd Dec, 2024

Local News

City taxi service under scrutiny in Parliament

Wed 4th Dec, 2024

Local News

In evidence to inquest, consultant details hospital treatment before man’s death

Tue 3rd Dec, 2024

Local News

As Sacarello’s café set to close, Patrick sells his art collection

Sun 1st Dec, 2024

Brexit

Stumbling blocks to Gib treaty are ‘deeply technical’ and unrelated to ‘age-old’ cross-border politics, CM says

Thu 28th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Sovereign Art Foundation celebrates young talent at Gibraltar Students Prize 2024

4th December 2024

Features
Creativity blossoms at Gibraltar Horticultural Society’s Christmas competition

3rd December 2024

Features
Book Review: Luciano by Humbert Hernandez

3rd December 2024

Features
Nine recipients in this year’s Cultural Awards

1st December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024