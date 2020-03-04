Seven religious leaders urge pro-life vote in abortion referendum, but not without controversy
Seven religious leaders from different faiths in Gibraltar sparked controversy yesterday after posing next to the Holocaust memorial as they called for a pro-life vote in the forthcoming abortion referendum. The move was condemned by the Gibraltar Government, the GSD and Together Gibraltar, who said the horrors of the Holocaust should not be used in...
