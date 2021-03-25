Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Mar, 2021

Sports

Seven teams kick off women’s Futsal this Sunday

By Stephen Ignacio
25th March 2021

The Gibraltar FA Women’s Futsal League starts this Sunday with 7 teams taking part. The league will form part of the preparation for the UEFA Women’s Futsal Euro Preliminary Round taking place in Gibraltar in May.

The teams have been placed in two groups to play a round robin and then the teams in 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each group will play each other to determine final league standings.

Group A

Europa White

Lions Black

Lynx Black

Group B

Europa Black

Lions Orange

Lynx Yellow

Gibraltar Wave

Fixtures:

Sunday 28th March – Tercentenary Hall

Europa White vs Lions Black: 09:30

Gibraltar Wave vs Europa Black: 11:15

Lynx Yellow vs Lions Orange: 13:00

There will be a break in fixtures over Easter weekend and the league will be completed by the end of April to allow the national team to step up their preparations for the euros. The remaining fixtures will be released in due course.

