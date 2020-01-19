Seventeen year old grabs three for Lincoln Red Imps

Seventeen year old Julian Del Rio became the hero of the day as Lincoln Red Imps crushed Lynx with a 5-0 victory on Saturday. The seventeen year old grabbed three goals in a match in which an offensive looking Lincoln played with just three at the back and five forwards named in the first eleven.

With Lee Casciaro playing in midfield, Jamie Coombes on the wings and Kike in a central role Julian was well accompanied up front.

Lynx did very well to keep Lincoln at bay during the first half with a string of brilliant saves and blocks by keeper Banda. They, however, lost their edge after the second goal by young Julian Del Rio for their first defeat in the new Championship Group stage of the National League.

Full report in print version this week.