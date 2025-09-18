‘Severe’ cockroach infestation shocked professionals

A cockroach infestation in Constitution House in Glacis Estate was so severe it “surprised even the professionals”, the Ministry of Housing said on Wednesday.

The ministry was alerted to the infestation in a flat in the building and immediately called in the Environment Agency to fumigate and tackle the problem.

Video circulating on messenger apps showed items from the flat teeming with cockroaches and passers-by screaming loudly as the insects scurried around.

“The severity of the infestation has surprised even the professionals,” the ministry said in a statement.

It apologised to residents for any inconvenience while the problem was addressed and thanks the Environmental Agency and Britannia for their swift response.