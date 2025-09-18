Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Severe’ cockroach infestation shocked professionals

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
18th September 2025

A cockroach infestation in Constitution House in Glacis Estate was so severe it “surprised even the professionals”, the Ministry of Housing said on Wednesday.

The ministry was alerted to the infestation in a flat in the building and immediately called in the Environment Agency to fumigate and tackle the problem.

Video circulating on messenger apps showed items from the flat teeming with cockroaches and passers-by screaming loudly as the insects scurried around.

“The severity of the infestation has surprised even the professionals,” the ministry said in a statement.

It apologised to residents for any inconvenience while the problem was addressed and thanks the Environmental Agency and Britannia for their swift response.

Most Read

Local News

Contractor cuts through three cables, again plunging Gib into darkness

Tue 16th Sep, 2025

Major new data centre will attract £1.8bn investment, positioning Gib as strategic hub for AI future

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Features

For blogger ‘Flyaway Girl’, hidden gems inspire travel niche

Wed 17th Sep, 2025

Local News

Business groups weigh legal action as power cut contractor comes under scrutiny 

Wed 17th Sep, 2025

Local News

University celebrates 10th anniversary with time capsule 

Wed 17th Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Action4schools provides new water well in Sierra Leone with support from local donor

18th September 2025

Local News
Business groups weigh legal action as power cut contractor comes under scrutiny 

17th September 2025

Local News
University celebrates 10th anniversary with time capsule 

17th September 2025

Local News
Contractor cuts through three cables, again plunging Gib into darkness

16th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025