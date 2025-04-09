Severe weather warning issued for heavy seas

A severe weather warning has been issued for heavy seas affecting Gibraltar and its territorial waters from 10pm on Thursday, April 10, until 8pm on Friday, April 11.

Strong to near gale force easterly winds are expected overnight on Thursday and will continue into Friday morning. Mean wind speeds are forecast to reach between 35 km/h and 45 km/h, with frequent gusts of 55 km/h to 60 km/h, and isolated gusts of up to 75 km/h in exposed areas.

The strong winds are expected to generate high waves along Gibraltar’s eastern coastline and parts of its territorial waters. Significant wave heights are forecast to reach between 2.5 metres and 3.5 metres, with some waves potentially reaching 4 metres at times.

Waves are expected to increase overnight on Thursday, peaking on Friday morning and into the early afternoon. High waves may persist into Friday afternoon, even as winds begin to ease, before gradually decreasing on Friday night.

Sea overtopping may occur in low-lying coastal areas or other locations prone to wave action.

This weather warning is issued when waves of 4 metres or more are expected to affect Gibraltar’s coastline. There is a risk of overtopping waves, localised coastal flooding, and some possible damage, particularly during high tide.