Sewage plant delayed after company goes into administration
The Gibraltar Government has restated its commitment to building a new waste sewage plant, even as one of the partners who won the tender for the project filed for administration. In a recent question and answer session of Parliament, the Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, said the project will now be delayed as...
