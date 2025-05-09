Shane Dalmedo launches book dedicated to Gustavo Bacarisas
Artist and writer Shane Dalmedo launched her book, ‘Gustavo Bacarisas’ in a room dedicated to the artist in the Mario Finlayson National Gallery on Wednesday afternoon. CEO of Gibraltar Cultural Services, Seamus Byrne, launched the book alongside GCS Head of Cultural Development Davina Barbara. He added that the launch forms part of the 10th anniversary...
