Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 24th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Shane’s ‘Sunday Drive’ hangs at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Show

By Alice Mascarenhas
24th June 2023

Are you heading for London? Have you thought of visiting the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition 2023 at the Royal Academy? Featuring contemporary art works created by artists in the fields of painting, printmaking, photography, sculpture, architecture and film, this year there are 1,613 works on display. One of them is by Gibraltarian artist...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

FATF keeps Gibraltar on grey list despite ‘good progress’

Fri 23rd Jun, 2023

Local News

CM forecasts £2.5m budget surplus for 2023/24, defending economic record ahead of ‘another Brexit election’

Wed 21st Jun, 2023

Local News

Globix director misses court date as liquidators reveal lavish spending

Tue 13th Jun, 2023

Local News

UK officers fly to Gib to investigate death of man after mental welfare incident

Thu 22nd Jun, 2023

Local News

Racing yachts in close encounter with orcas off Gibraltar

Fri 23rd Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RAF Gibraltar raises over £800 during 24-hour cycling challenge

23rd June 2023

Local News
FATF keeps Gibraltar on grey list despite ‘good progress’

23rd June 2023

Local News
GHA's Mobile Health Unit makes its debut outside No.6

23rd June 2023

Local News
UK officers fly to Gib to investigate death of man after mental welfare incident

22nd June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023