Shania Ballester in Miss World final today

Miss Gibraltar 2024 Shania Ballester will compete in the Miss World final today at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Telangana, India.

After a month of activities, culture, and challenges across Telangana, 108 contestants from around the world will compete for the Miss World crown.

“It’s honestly been incredible,” Miss Ballester told the Chronicle.

“From the moment I arrived, I’ve felt this amazing energy. It’s such a unique atmosphere where everyone is pushing themselves to be their best, but there’s also so much support and sisterhood. It’s been intense at times, but in the best way. I’ve grown a lot, both personally and professionally, and I’m so grateful for every single moment.”

The Grand Final will be hosted by Stephanie del Valle (Miss World 2016) alongside acclaimed Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar, with live performances by Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter.

Reigning Miss World, Krystyna Pyszková, who was crowned last year in Mumbai will crown her successor at the glitzy event.

Miss Ballester is looking forward representing Gibraltar on a global stage at the Miss World final today.

“I’m really looking forward to just being in that moment, knowing how far I’ve come and how much hard work has gone into this,” Miss Ballester said.

“I think standing on that stage, representing Gibraltar and everything it means to me, is going to be something I’ll never forget. I’m also excited to share that energy with the audience, it’s going to be emotional.”

She has enjoyed learning about the culture of India, meeting contestants and making friends.

“India has been absolutely beautiful,” she said.

“The culture, the colours, the warmth of the people… I feel really lucky to have experienced it all firsthand.”

“And the other contestants have made the journey even more special. We come from such different parts of the world, but there’s this instant connection because we’re all here for the same purpose. I’ve made friendships that I know will last well beyond Miss World."

For Miss Ballester competing in the pageant has been a proud and surreal experience.

“Being able to share my story and showcase Gibraltar, this little but powerful place I call home, has meant everything to me,” she said.

“I’ve had so many people ask about Gibraltar, and I love seeing their eyes light up when I talk about it. It’s a responsibility I’ve taken to heart, and I hope I’ve made my community proud.”

She also took part in the Miss World Designer competition where she modelled a dress by local designer Charlene Figueras, and the talent round.

“The talent round was so much fun, and a little nerve-wracking,” she said.

“Everyone brought something so unique, and the standard was incredibly high. But I loved having the chance to perform and express myself in that way. It was one of those moments where you forget the competition side of things and just enjoy sharing your passion with others.”

Miss Ballester has championed mental health as part of Beauty with a Purpose and spoke publicly in the Head to Head challenge.

“I really enjoyed the Head to Head challenge,” she said.

“It was a great opportunity to speak about my project and who I am beyond the crown. Having that platform to talk about something I genuinely care about, especially my Beauty with a Purpose project, was empowering. It pushed me out of my comfort zone but in a way that helped me grow.”

The Miss World final will be broadcast today on GBC at 3pm.